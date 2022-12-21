Football World Praying For NFL Hall Of Famer's Family

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Derrick Henry opens his jacket to show his Kobe Bryant tribute lining numbers 24 and 8 poses with NFL Hall of fame running back Franco Harris who shows his Steelers lining on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Early Wednesday morning the football world woke up to the heartbreaking news that an NFL legend passed away.

Franco Harris, a Hall of Fame running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, passed away, his son told the Associated Press. He was 72 years old.

Harris' death comes just days before the organization was set to honor the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. He was also slated to have his number retired during a halftime ceremony during Saturday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Following the news of his passing, fans flocked to social media to remember his life and career. Of course, those tributes wouldn't be complete without a look at the play that started it all.

"Legendary Steelers RB Franco Harris, author of the “Immaculate Reception” - one of the greatest plays in NFL history - has passed away at the age of 72. A 4-time Super Bowl champion, Hall of Fame player and revered individual by so many. RIP," ESPN's Field Yates said.

"Crushing news about Franco Harris. Just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. He’s literally the image on the patch the Steelers will wear this weekend. He literally changed the course of NFL history," another fan said.

It's heartbreaking news regarding one of the most beloved players the game has produced.

Our thoughts are with Harris' family, friends and the Steelers organization.