Football World Reacts To Heartbreaking Kevin Greene News

NFL Hall of Famer and Auburn Tigers legend Kevin Greene passed away at the age of 58 on Monday.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Greene’s death this afternoon with an official statement.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said. “I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.”

The football world took to Twitter to react to the tragic news.

RIP to one of the greatest to ever do it!!! #KevinGreene pic.twitter.com/iPtsItvDA9 — Charlie Avila (@CoachAvila50) December 21, 2020

Hall of Fame pass-rusher Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58. His 160 sacks are the 3rd-most all-time, and the most of any linebacker. Of his 160 sacks, 97.5 of them came after he turned 30 years old. RIP to an all-time great. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2020

I’m heartbroken 💔 to hear about the passing of the Bay City Mad Man & 1 of my all fav players, #KevinGreene! Never saw anyone play harder & it inspired the way I played! https://t.co/HrsRANq0ZY#RIP KG! Unreal — Coach Matt McChesney (@SixZeroAcademy) December 21, 2020

Horrible news for the #NFL brotherhood. #KevinGreene was one of the greatest pass rushers of his era. Condolences to the #HallofFame'ers family and friends. #RIP https://t.co/pbDdxTCLN1 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 21, 2020

R.I.P. Kevin Greene Sackmaster 91 In shock pic.twitter.com/pSXtXrEBC2 — 𝐏𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥🏈 (@NFL_Journal) December 21, 2020

Just got the news of NFL great Kevin Greene’s passing. He was a fierce competitor during our playing days and one of the most sincere guys off the field. I always enjoyed our visits before the games he was coaching – gone far too soon. #restinpeace — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) December 21, 2020

Kevin Greene’s rise to football success started with humble beginnings. The pass rusher walked on to the Auburn football team in 1983 where he played for two years. In his 1984 senior season, Greene led the conference with 11 sacks and won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award.

The prolific defensive lineman’s career soldiered on after his was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft. Greene notched eight seasons (four as a starter) with the team before making his way to Pittsburg in 1993. In his second year with the Steelers, Greene led the NFL with 14 sacks.

In 1996, the blonde-haired beast packed his bags and moved to Carolina. In his first season with the Panthers, Greene led the league in sacks again with 14.5 and took home the NFL Defensive Player of the Year trophy.

Greene is third on the all-time sack list with 160 through his 15-year career. The All-Pro would then go on to win a Super Bowl ring with the Green Bay Packers as an outside linebacker coach in 2011.

The whole staff here at The Spun extends their condolences to Greene’s family and loved ones.