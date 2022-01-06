Football World Reacts To Thursday’s USFL Coaching News

Last night, the United States Football League (USFL) revealed that it would announce a section of the league’s head coaches during today’s episode of The Herd.
Earlier this morning, a few of those names were leaked.
Football insiders Cole Cubelic and Greg McElroy reported the four coaches for the USFL Southern division.
Here’s the list:
- Birmingham Stallions — Gene Chizik
- Houston Gamblers — Kevin Sumlin
- Tampa Bay Bandits — Todd Haley
- New Orleans Breakers — Bart Andrus
Unsurprisingly, much of the reaction to this news revolved around the hiring of former national championship-winning coach Gene Chizik.
This will be his first head coaching job since his stint with the Auburn Tigers from 2009-12 — including a BCS National Championship in 2010.
“CHIZIK IS BACK IN THE GAME BOYZ – USFL WATCH OUT,” one fan wrote.
“I guess I’m a big Gene Chizik guy now,” another said.
This list features some other notable names from the football world as well.
Kevin Sumlin is a longtime head coach at the college football level, most recently leading the Arizona Wildcats (2018-20) before stints with Texas A&M (2012-17) and Houston (2008-11).
“I hope Coach Sumlin wins it all,” one fan wrote.
Todd Haley brings some professional coaching experience to the league. While his most recent gig was as a high school offensive coordinator, the longtime NFL coach has multiple years of offensive coordinator and head coaching (Chiefs 2009-11) experience under his belt.
Bart Andrus, a longtime college and professional coach, was the head coach of the CFL’s Ottawa Gee-Gees this past season.
Tune into The Herd this afternoon to get the USFL’s confirmation on this announcement.