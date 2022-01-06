Football World Reacts To Thursday’s USFL Coaching News

Last night, the United States Football League (USFL) revealed that it would announce a section of the league’s head coaches during today’s episode of The Herd.

Earlier this morning, a few of those names were leaked.

Football insiders Cole Cubelic and Greg McElroy reported the four coaches for the USFL Southern division.

Here’s the list:

Birmingham Stallions — Gene Chizik

Houston Gamblers — Kevin Sumlin

Tampa Bay Bandits — Todd Haley

New Orleans Breakers — Bart Andrus

Unsurprisingly, much of the reaction to this news revolved around the hiring of former national championship-winning coach Gene Chizik.

This will be his first head coaching job since his stint with the Auburn Tigers from 2009-12 — including a BCS National Championship in 2010.

“CHIZIK IS BACK IN THE GAME BOYZ – USFL WATCH OUT,” one fan wrote.

“I guess I’m a big Gene Chizik guy now,” another said.

Big news for Birmingham, a familiar face will be coaching the Stallions. https://t.co/TZc0jIVGMl — Jenn Horton (@jennwbrc) January 6, 2022

This list features some other notable names from the football world as well.

Kevin Sumlin is a longtime head coach at the college football level, most recently leading the Arizona Wildcats (2018-20) before stints with Texas A&M (2012-17) and Houston (2008-11).

“I hope Coach Sumlin wins it all,” one fan wrote.

Todd Haley brings some professional coaching experience to the league. While his most recent gig was as a high school offensive coordinator, the longtime NFL coach has multiple years of offensive coordinator and head coaching (Chiefs 2009-11) experience under his belt.

Bart Andrus, a longtime college and professional coach, was the head coach of the CFL’s Ottawa Gee-Gees this past season.

They’re baaaaack https://t.co/RYZvH3JjK2 — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) January 6, 2022

Tune into The Herd this afternoon to get the USFL’s confirmation on this announcement.