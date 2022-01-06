The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Football World Reacts To Thursday’s USFL Coaching News

Former Auburn head coach Gene ChizikAUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Gene Chizik of the Auburn Tigers reacts on the sideline during their game against the Georgia Bulldogs on November 10, 2012 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Georgia defeated Auburn 38-0 and clinched the SEC East division. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Last night, the United States Football League (USFL) revealed that it would announce a section of the league’s head coaches during today’s episode of The Herd.

Earlier this morning, a few of those names were leaked.

Football insiders Cole Cubelic and Greg McElroy reported the four coaches for the USFL Southern division.

Here’s the list:

  • Birmingham Stallions — Gene Chizik
  • Houston Gamblers — Kevin Sumlin
  • Tampa Bay Bandits — Todd Haley
  • New Orleans Breakers — Bart Andrus

Unsurprisingly, much of the reaction to this news revolved around the hiring of former national championship-winning coach Gene Chizik.

This will be his first head coaching job since his stint with the Auburn Tigers from 2009-12 — including a BCS National Championship in 2010.

“CHIZIK IS BACK IN THE GAME BOYZ – USFL WATCH OUT,” one fan wrote.

“I guess I’m a big Gene Chizik guy now,” another said.

This list features some other notable names from the football world as well.

Kevin Sumlin is a longtime head coach at the college football level, most recently leading the Arizona Wildcats (2018-20) before stints with Texas A&M (2012-17) and Houston (2008-11).

“I hope Coach Sumlin wins it all,” one fan wrote.

Todd Haley brings some professional coaching experience to the league. While his most recent gig was as a high school offensive coordinator, the longtime NFL coach has multiple years of offensive coordinator and head coaching (Chiefs 2009-11) experience under his belt.

Bart Andrus, a longtime college and professional coach, was the head coach of the CFL’s Ottawa Gee-Gees this past season.

Tune into The Herd this afternoon to get the USFL’s confirmation on this announcement.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.