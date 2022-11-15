Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List

3 Feb 2001: A view of the XFL football taken on the field before the game between the Las Vegas Outlaws and the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Outlaws defeated the Hitmen 19-0.Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw /Allsport

The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback.

On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year.

The 15-player list includes former Alabama national champion AJ McCarron and ex-Dallas Cowboys reserve Ben DiNucci. McCarron and DiNucci will play for the St. Louis Battlehawks and Seattle Sea Dragons, respectively.

Fans responded to Tuesday's unveiling with excitement about some quarterbacks expected to lace up for the XFL.

Bryan Fischer of FOX Sports called the list "peak 'Remembering some guys' for CFB fans."

The teams will draft the bulk of their roster tomorrow. Wednesday features four separate 11-round windows broken up by offensive skill positions, offensive linemen, defensive backs, and defensive front seven.

They'll conclude the draft by picking specialists, followed by open rounds for all positions on Thursday.

Wednesday's drafting will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.