Football World Reacts To 5-Star Quarterback's Transfer

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 26: Sam Huard #7 of the Washington Huskies looks to pass against the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

A former five-star quarterback is on the move as the 2022 college football season officially comes to a close.

Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard is reportedly leaving the program. According to a report from Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times, Huard is entering his name into the transfer portal.

His decision comes after Michael Penix Jr announced he's coming back for another season. Penix was one of the best quarterbacks in the country last season and likely would have started again.

Fans are still sad to see Huard go.

"Ah rats. Not out of left field or anything, but woulda preferred this to not be the case," one fan said.

"This really sucks! I imagine the door is still open to come back if he doesn't find a good fit. I really think he's got the best shot of starting at UW in 2024, or if Penix gets hurt in 2023," added another fan.

"Damn. Makes sense but wish the timing worked out better," said a third.

Huard threw only two passes during the 2022 season, completing both for 24 yards.