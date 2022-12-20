Football World Reacts To Alabama 5-Star Transfer Loss

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: An Alabama Crimson Tide football helmet during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the expected building blocks on Alabama's offensive line is reportedly on the move.

According to On3 Sports, former five-star tackle Tommy Brockermeyer has committed to play at TCU.

The football world reacted to Brockermeyer's transfer on Tuesday.

"TCU lands Alabama transfer OT Tommy Brockermeyer," reported Max Olson. "The former 5-star recruit is coming home."

"I’m coming home!" Brockermeyer tweeted.

A big get for the Horned Frogs.