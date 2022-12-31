Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Video
Alabama is having quite a day.
The Crimson Tide were trailing Kansas State by double-digits in the first half of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday afternoon, but since then, it's been all Nick Saban's team.
Alabama is now throttling Kansas State. The Crimson Tide are leading the Wildcats, 35-10, scoring five straight unanswered touchdowns.
It's giving Alabama's cheerleaders quite a bit to cheer about, that's for sure.
Alabama's cheerleaders went viral during the team's Sugar Bowl parade on Friday.
"Roll Tide from the Sugar Bowl New Year’s Parade!" the Crimson Tide announced.
Fans have loved what they've seen from the Crimson Tide, both on and off of the field.
"I absolutely love, LOVE the way the fight song sounds from the different sections of the band as they march by ROLL TIDE!" one fan wrote.
"Roll Tide Roll!" one fan added.
"RTR," another fan wrote on social media on Saturday afternoon.
Alabama and Kansas State are currently playing on ESPN.