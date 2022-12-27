Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: An Alabama Crimson Tide football helmet during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the top kickers in college football has made his decision on the 2023 NFL Draft.

Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced on Tuesday that he will turn pro after the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. He could've stayed at Alabama for one more year, but decided to forego that for the NFL.

“I definitely did think about it, coming back or leaving,” Reichard said, via Charlie Potter of 247Sports. “I wasn’t sure for a really long time, and then after talking to my friends and family and some people that I trust, I decided to go ahead and give it a shot.”

The college football community is excited to see how his NFL career turns out.

Reichard made 21-of-25 field goals during the regular season and also went 58-for-58 on extra point attempts.

For his career, he made 61 field goals and 234 extra points, both of which are program records.