Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Surprise Announcement

Just a few weeks ago, Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced he was leaving Alabama to participate in the Senior Bowl.

"I definitely did think about it, coming back or leaving,” Reichard said. “I wasn’t sure for a really long time, and then after talking to my friends and family and some people that I trust, I decided to go ahead and give it a shot.”

A few weeks later, though, and Reichard appears to have changed his mind. On Tuesday afternoon, the star kicker announced he's returning for another season.

Fans are pretty fired up by the news.

"OUR KING HAS RETURNED," one fan said.

"Huge change of heart here. Love getting Will back. Hell Yes, excited he decided to change his mind and stay," another fan said.

"Thank you Will! It was great not having to close our eyes and hold our breath for every kick. Now we get to watch you for another year!!!" added a third.

Reichard is the program’s all-time leader in career points with 417 on 61 field goals and 234 made extra points. He's also fourth on the Alabama list for career field goals.

Now he'll go for the No. 1 spot.