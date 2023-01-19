Football World Reacts To Alabama's Controversial Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Alabama football program takes great pride in how many elite NFL players it produces. But their recent announcement about one particular player has sparked some controversy.

In a tweet they published earlier this week, Alabama posted a graphic of all of the Alabama players who earned NFL All-Pro honors this year. Among them was quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose position on the list has some Buckeyes fans raising red flags.

Some Ohio State fans believe it's hypocritical for Alabama to claim Hurts as one of their own for finishing his career at Oklahoma while simultaneously "claiming" Lions star wide receiver Jameson Williams - who started his career at Ohio State and finished at Alabama.

But Alabama fans disagree with that assertion, with many pointing out that Hurts and Williams both claim Alabama as their own anyway.

Jalen Hurts may have been drafted out of Oklahoma in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he rose to prominence and graduated from Alabama. If Hurts chooses to claim Alabama as his school, that's on him.

As for Williams, he had the best season of his career at Alabama and it's unlikely that he would have been a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft if it weren't for that brilliant junior year he had.

Ohio State and Alabama can continue to have their war of words, but it's pretty clear that both players choose to identify as Alabama players above anything else.