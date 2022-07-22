Football World Reacts To Allegations Against Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

The NCAA has issued a notice of allegations against former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The former Volunteers head coach, his wife and several other staff members allegedly provided about $60,000 in cash and gifts to recruits, players and families.

"Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt, his wife and several members of his football staff provided about $60,000 of impermissible benefits and recruiting inducements to more than two dozen recruits and their families over a three-year period, according to a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, a copy of which was obtained by Sports Illustrated through a public records request," college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reports. " Pruitt & wife Casey paid recruits $12K+ in cash, arranged fishing trips, nail salon visits," he added.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"SMH Jeremy Pruitt! You had your wife paying funds too…" Tennessee analyst Ramon Foster wrote.

"And I bet he was squeaky clean while employed at Alabama and Georgia," another said sarcastically.

"And the school takes the hit, while coaches still coach…" another added.

Tennessee was hit with 18 Level-1 infractions of "blatant recruiting misconduct." That being said, the school's cooperation in the investigation landed them a "failure to monitor" — down from the possible “lack of institutional control."

The university conducted its own thorough internal investigation, fired staff members and sanctioned itself. The school's response to the investigation should be viewed as "the standard," per the NCAA.

Tennessee has 90 days to respond to the allegations and is not expected to contest the charges.