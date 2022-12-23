Football World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Leaked Conversation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a 46 touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday, Antonio Brown released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady.

Brown has shared several previous conversations with Brady on social media over the past few months — most of the time in an attempt to paint Brady in a bad light.

But just like Brown's previous screenshots, this one only showed Brady being a kind and supportive friend.

"Don't give in. You can handle it. And when you aren't feeling great, call me. We can do anything," Brady said as part of the lengthy text message.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this old message exchange.

"Damn near impossible to paint Brady in a bad light," one fan wrote.

"Brady comes off uh… like really great here?" another said.

"I don’t see what AB gets out of posting these," another added.

In November, Brown posted another alleged text exchange with Brady. Again, Brady ended up looking like the good guy despite Brown's opposite intentions.

Most of the sports world seems to be siding with Brady on this odd one-sided conflict.