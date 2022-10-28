Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Decision News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the football world learned that Arch Manning made an important decision on his football future.

According to a report from Texas insider Anwar Richardson, Manning will enroll at the University of Texas early. He'll reportedly skip his basketball season and enroll in January 2023.

"Arch heavily considered delaying his enrollment and defending his team's state basketball title but is eager to learn from Steve Sarkisian and join his teammates in 2023," Richardson wrote.

Fans are ready for the Manning era at Texas.

"Manning Mania officially arrives in January 2023," one fan said.

Some fans are already gearing up for Manning to win the starting job next season.

"Quinn better stop overthrowing Worthy so much if he wants to see the field in 2023," one fan said about current starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.

"That’s is really really really really good news," said another fan.

The few months before the 2023 college football season should bring a fun battle between Manning and Ewers.