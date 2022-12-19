Football World Reacts To Arch Manning's Coach Hiring

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Arch Manning's offensive coordinator is reportedly jumping to the college ranks.

According to FootballScoop.com, Butch Jones is hiring Isidore Newman's Logan Kilmore to fill the open tight ends position at Arkansas State, a return to the Red Wolves after previously serving as an offensive assistant.

The football world reacted to Manning's OC moving on Monday.

"Congrats vet! Be great," a user tweeted at Kilgore.

"Now this is interesting," tweeted Arkansas Online reporter Mitchell Gladstone. "Logan Kilgore was an offensive assistant at A-State in 2021 before going to New Orleans this season to work with Arch Manning. Kilgore played at Middle Tennessee and threw for a total of 2,010 yards over four seasons with three teams in the CFL."

"Logan Kilgore has already made one coaching stop in Jonesboro, serving as an offensive assistant in ‘21," tweeted Ticket Radio host Kara Richey. "A MTSU alum, he was also on the field at QB for 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 game."

"Let’s go Coach Kill!" cheered FOX 31's Taylor Kilgore.

Arch Manning is committed to play at Texas next season.