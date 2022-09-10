Football World Reacts To Arch Manning's Dominant Performance

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Arch Manning is doing a pretty good job of proving his worth as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

On Friday night, the Isidore Newman quarterback put on a show-stopping performance full of dazzling highlights.

In a 42-20 win over Riverside, Manning finished with 221 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions on 19/22 passing. He also showed proficiency with his legs, rushing in for another TD.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this performance.

"I understand hes not playing NFL like competition, but his talent is undeniable," one fan wrote.

"This is the kid that A&M and OU fans said is overrated just because he doesn’t want to sign with their school," another added.

"Now this is what you wanna see," another said.

Manning made his long-await college decision earlier this year, electing to commit to Steve Sarkisian's Texas program.

We'll see if this undeniable talent can transfer to the college game when Manning joins the Longhorns as the top-ranked recruit in the nation.