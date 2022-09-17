Football World Reacts To Arch Manning's Epic Comeback Win

The football world is keeping a close eye on Arch Manning as he completes his final high school season at Isidore Newman.

The No. 1 overall recruit in the nation continues to produce viral highlights as he prepares for his collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns.

On Friday night, Manning led Isidore Newman on a wild comeback victory — including a beautiful touchdown ball on fourth-and-13. The five-star QB rolled out to his right and delivered an absolutely perfect dime to his receiver in the back of the endzone.

Take a look at the play here:

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this play.

"Holy crap, a lot of pro's can't make that throw lol," one fan wrote.

"This is what you call throwing someone open," another said.

"As much as I love being a hater man this is a good throw on any level," another added.

After going down 18 points to Benton (La.) in the first half, Manning helped the Isidore Newman offense score 33 points in the third quarter. The Greenies won the contest in a high-scoring 54-52 affair.

Manning finished his night with 317 yards and four touchdowns on 22/38 passing. He also added a rushing touchdown to his scoring total.

Manning will join the Texas football program as the top-rated recruit in the 2023 class.