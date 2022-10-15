Football World Reacts To Awkward Deion Sanders Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a video of Deion Sanders speaking with a reporter went viral.

During the interview, Sanders made the scene very uncomfortable after calling out the reporter for the way he talked. Sanders suggested the reporter wasn't using the same voice during the interview as he did before the interview.

At one point during the exchange, Sanders actually took the microphone away from the reporter. After several more attempts to "correct" his tone, Sanders allowed the reporter to continue.

Here's the video in question.

Fans weren't thrilled with Deion's actions.

"Prime is doing too much here. The guy has to be professional, he’s trying to do his job and Prime is trying to sound smart for no reason. Let the man work," one fan said.

"Yea I love prime but I don’t like this," another fan said.

Others, however, think Prime was doing the reporter a favor.

"He’s actually doing him a favor. It’s his uniqueness that will give him longevity, not his ability to sound like what his bosses wanna hear," the fan said.

What do you think of the exchange?