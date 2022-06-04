Football World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Update From His Wife, Emily

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield attend Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences)

It's been pretty quiet on the Baker Mayfield front of late. But recently, the quarterback's wife, Emily, shared a little update on the former NFL Rookie of the Year.

During an Instagram Q&A session, Mayfield said that Baker is "great" and "training a ton" via the New York Post.

Even saying that, despite the stress, the once-believed Browns franchise QB has found some time to take his mind off things on the golf course in his free time.

The football world reacted to Emily Mayfield's Baker update on social media.

"Lady we do not care just keep him away from us," a Cowboys fan commented.

“'Watching the person you love get scrutinized by the media when you see the hard work they put in, seeing all the falsehoods written in the media and having to bite my tongue,'" cried one fan at Emily's pulled quote.

"Can't play football, just do commercials."

"Again, if I was Baker, I would simply attend every Browns event just to make stuff uncomfy for everyone," said another user.

Baker Mayfield's future remains very unclear as the Browns have yet to cave on their reported trade demands.