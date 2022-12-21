Football World Reacts To Bear Bryant's Great Grandson Transfer

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at on October 24, 2009 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When the great Bear Bryant is a part of your family tree, its expected that you play for the Crimson Tide. However, Bryant's grandson, Paul Tyson, is reportedly leaving for another opportunity.

On Wednesday, news came down that the former four-star quarterback is once again on the move; choosing to join the Clemson Tigers after stints with Arizona State and Bama.

The football world reacted to Tyson's decision on social media.

"Paul Tyson transfers to Clemson after being third on ASU's QB depth chart this year," reported SunDevilSource.com's Chris Karpman.

"Clemson is portaling!" tweeted Chris Hummer. "Paul Tyson is only the second transfer for Clemson of the Dabo Swinney era. Both of them have been likely backup QBs."

"Paul Tyson, a former Alabama quarterback and the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, is headed to Clemson after a year at Arizona State. The Hewitt-Trussville product signed with the Crimson Tide in 2019 in the same class as Taulia Tagovailoa," said AL.com.

