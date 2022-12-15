Football World Reacts To Big Ten Player Of The Year Pick

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs during the first quarter of the college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 5, 2022 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year trophy has been awarded to Michigan running back Blake Corum.

The annual award is voted on by each of the conference's head coaches.

"The best player in the B1G as determined by the conference's head coaches! #GoBlue," the Michigan football program announced on Twitter.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Well deserved!! Keeping doing your thing young man!" one fan wrote.

"Him and Hooker were robbed of a spot in New York. Stroud and Bennett should’ve been replaced by them," another added.

"The coaches know what they're talking about..." another said.

Corum suffered a knee injury during the Wolverines' Nov. 19 matchup against Illinois. He tried to play in his team's regular-season finale against Ohio State, but was knocked out of the game after just two carries.

The star running back underwent season-ending knee surgery after the Wolverines' blowout win over the Buckeyes.

Before his injury, Corum was a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. Some fans and analysts believe his numbers were good enough to keep him in that conversation, but he did not receive an invitation to New York.

Corum finished the year with 1,493 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns, helping Michigan to its perfect 13-0 record.

Corum will watch from the sideline as his team takes on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl on New Years Eve.