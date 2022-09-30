Football World Reacts To Bizarre Incident During BYU Game

PROVO, UT - SEPTEMBER 11: The BYU Cougars mascot and cheerleader waves a flag at midfield during a game against the Houston Cougars on September 11, 2014 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Jay Drowns/Getty Images)

The BYU Cougars held off the Utah State Aggies to win their fourth game of the 2022 college football season. But as has seemingly become a recurring theme in BYU sporting events events this season, there was an "incident."

During the game, BYU linebacker Max Tooley helped take down quarterback Cooper Legas by a sack by grabbing him around the ankles. As Legas tried to escape, his shoe slipped off into Tooley's hand.

Rather than drop Legas' footwear onto the ground or give it back to him, Tooley decided to toss the shoe towards the Utah State sidelines. That was a no-no.

Referees gave Tooley a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. Fortunately, the penalty didn't play much of a role in the final outcome as the Cougars won 38-26.

College football fans found the scene hilarious though. The tweets mentioning the incident are basically all laughing at how silly it was:

The BYU Cougars got a lot of production out of Max Tooley and their defense on Thursday. They sacked Cooper Legas twice and had two defensive backs with 10 tackles apiece. BYU also picked off Legas twice while holding him to 188 passing yards.

Outside of their blowout loss to Oregon a few weeks ago, BYU have looked pretty good this season thanks in huge part to their big win over future Big 12 rival Baylor in Week 2.

The Cougars now have a little bit of extra rest before a pair of absolutely brutal games that will make or break their New Years Six hopes.

They play Notre Dame on October 8 and Arkansas on October 15.