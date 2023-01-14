Football World Reacts To Bizarre Stetson Bennett, Reporter Moment

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia's Stetson Bennett just wasn't feeling this reporter at all.

During the Bulldogs' championship parade, a woman from WSB-TV attempted to interview the senior QB, but Bennett awkwardly did all he could do to avoid it.

The football world reacted to Bennett's curve on social media.

"Still love Stet and don't see anything wrong with him chilling!" a fan replied.

"Nah that's Stequavious," another user laughed.

"He's mad she disrespected the Hoop Dawgs," another commented.

"I love Stetson, but him being on his phone so much during this parade is poor form," a fan tweeted.

"Haha did she say we were gonna lose?!" an UGA fan asked.

"He said he was done with media he kept his word."

"I don't think Stetson likes the off the field limelight," a user pointed-out.

"Portions of the media and our own fan base have been crapping on him for years and now get their feelings hurt when he doesn’t want to kiss their ass," another commented.

Sheesh.

Once this parade is officially over, Bennett will most likely begin his preparation for the NFL Draft.