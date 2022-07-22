Football World Reacts To Bo Jackson's Incredibly Generous Gesture

25 Nov 1990: Running back Bo Jackson of the Los Angeles Raiders moves the ball during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Chiefs won the game, 27-24.

Bo Jackson made an incredible donation to the families that were affected by the Uvalde mass shooting.

He helped pay for everyone's funerals after he revealed that he was one of the anonymous donors.

In total, he paid $170K after he presented a check to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Football fans loved what Jackson did after they saw the news.

"This is why Bo Jackson is the greatest," one fan tweeted.

"I just commented yesterday how @BoJackson was my hero. Doesn’t matter about his sports stats. His action are what makes him a hero. Thank you Bo for being a person we should all take after," another fan tweeted.

"Still a superstar! Thanks, Bo for continuing to be a hero," another fan tweeted.

In case anyone hasn't noticed, Jackson is an outstanding human being.