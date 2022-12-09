Football World Reacts To Bobby Petrino Coaching Update

LOUISVILLE, KY - OCTOBER 24: Bobby Petrino the head coach of the Louisville Cardinals watches the action against the Boston College Eagles at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino has reportedly emerged as an offensive coordinator candidate for Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M program, per 247Sports.

He's expected to interview for the position sometime in the coming days.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"What a clown program. No wonder they were fortunate to be 5-7 this year," one fan wrote.

"Bobby Petrino never gave me the vibe that he would just be ok working under someone else. Seems like the whole 'my way or the highway' is what established him as such a success. Jimbo telling Bobby what to call & run would be quite funny to witness," another added.

"If A&M were to actually hire Bobby Petrino as OC it will be rock bottom as an A&M football fan and I'm 100% out on Jimbo," another said.

The Aggies have been in search for their next offensive coordinator since firing Darrell Dickey on Nov. 28. The Texas A&M program, which entered the season with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the nation, finished its season with a disappointing 5-7 record.

Petrino collected an 18-15 overall record as head coach for FCS Missouri State over the last three seasons. He made previous head coaching stops with Louisville, Western Kentucky, Arkansas and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.