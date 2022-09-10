Football World Reacts To Botched Call During Alabama-Texas Game

The college football world is stunned by a botched call during Saturday's marquee matchup between Texas and Alabama.

The Longhorns' defense had the Crimson Tide pinned against their own endzone during the third quarter. The pass rush did an excellent job getting to Bryce Young, taking him down for what looked to be a clear safety.

The go-ahead defensive score was negated by a horrible roughing the passer call. The call was later rescinded and replaced with targeting.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this costly mistake from today's officiating crew.

"That roughing the passer call is not acceptable. It’s horseshit. And it completely changes this game. Young isn’t down. His head doesn’t get hit. BS," Geoff Schwartz wrote.

"So in 2022 they call roughing the passer just for playing defense. Good to know," Field Yates added.

"That is a ridiculously bad, potentially game-altering roughing the passer call. What the hell is that," Pat Forde said.

Despite this controversial call and a game-ending injury for starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns lead the No. 1 team in the nation 13-10.