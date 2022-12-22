Football World Reacts To Bowl Game's Brutal Forecast

FORT WORTH, TX - JANUARY 02: A pylon is seen during the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl game between the Houston Cougars and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Amon G. Carter Stadium on January 2, 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Glenn/Getty Images)

Those headed to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl tonight are in for a rude awakening.

While the game is taking place in Texas, the weather forecast looks more like something Minnesota would produce. Two hours before kickoff, temperatures are already in the teens with a wind chill in the negatives - yes, the negatives.

According to the latest reports, most pre-game activities have already been canceled due to the weather. However, the fly-by is still on schedule, thankfully.

"Virtually all pregame activities have been canceled due to winds and cold weather. The flyover is still on. If we get to 12 degrees or lower by kickoff, this is the coldest bowl game on record in 39 years (1983 Liberty Bowl)," college football reporter Dean Straka said.

As for the actual game, Baylor enters as a 3.5-point favorite over Air Force. Perhaps the triple option will work in Air Force's favor tonight due to the extreme weather in Texas.

The Armed Forces Bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.