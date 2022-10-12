Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Sportscaster Brent Musburger appears before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day.

Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama.

At the time, Webb was AJ McCarron's girlfriend (before she became his wife) and she was sitting with McCarron's mom. Musburger couldn't help himself and started to compliment both McCarron's girlfriend and mom during the game.

"I'm telling you, your quarterbacks, you get all the good-looking women," Musburger said. "What a beautiful woman, wow."

Musberger ended up addressing those comments during a recent appearance on "The Shamrock" podcast. He said he was made out to be a villain.

"I was the villain that night, in the eyes of the media, especially the woke journalists of some of the papers around the country," Musburger said.

Football fans wasted no time reacting to these new comments from Musburger.

Musburger definitely doesn't regret these comments, that's for sure.