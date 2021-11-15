Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger’s Appearance

You were looking live at legendary football announcer Brent Musburger ahead of Sunday Night Football this evening.

Musburger, a Las Vegas native, was part of the intro for Sunday night’s game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

NBC featured Musburger in part of its pregame coverage on Sunday night.

Football fans across the world loved what they saw. It’s been a while since most of us heard Musburger’s iconic voice prior to a big-time game.

Brent Musburger is awesome. I miss him calling college football games. Him and Kirk Herbstreit were a terrific duo. — Owen (@Alakazam_428) November 15, 2021

Miss hearing Brent Musburger’s voice. — Tara (@tarajma) November 15, 2021

I miss Brent Musburger calling Big 12 games. He would always sneak in gambling stuff back when it was still taboo. — Arrowhead Carl (@EAD_SPORTS) November 15, 2021

It should be a fun, potentially very sports-gambling themed night in Las Vegas.

Al Michaels calling the game on TV. Brent Musburger calling the game for local Raiders radio. If there’s any justice in the world, cover and total go down to the final play of tonight’s KC-LV game. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 15, 2021

Kickoff between the Raiders and the Chiefs is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game is airing on NBC.