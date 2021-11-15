The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger’s Appearance

Brent Musburger calls a college basketball game.LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Sportscaster Brent Musburger appears before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

You were looking live at legendary football announcer Brent Musburger ahead of Sunday Night Football this evening.

Musburger, a Las Vegas native, was part of the intro for Sunday night’s game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

NBC featured Musburger in part of its pregame coverage on Sunday night.

Football fans across the world loved what they saw. It’s been a while since most of us heard Musburger’s iconic voice prior to a big-time game.

It should be a fun, potentially very sports-gambling themed night in Las Vegas.

Kickoff between the Raiders and the Chiefs is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game is airing on NBC.

