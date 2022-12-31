Football World Reacts To Broadcaster's Suspension For Insensitive Comment

RALEIGH, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: The North Carolina State University Wolfpack kicks off to the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 18, 2004 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Just under 24 hours ago, an unfortunate situation developed as NC State and Maryland face off in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

During the game, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn referred to immigrants stuck in El Paso as "illegal aliens." "In the Sun Bowl and amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh six. That's will 11:15 to go in the second quarter," Hahn said.

Needless to say, his comment caught the attention of those on social media.

"No, he isn’t being censored or canceled. He made an unnecessary divisive comment. No one watching or listening wants to hear it during a bowl game," one fan responded.

"Drop unnecessary bomb then 'let’s go to the sideline' and let Tony clean this up," another fan joked.

"A question I had … what do you think Tony was thinking on the sidelines after Gary Hahn tossed to him?" asked another.

Hahn received an indefinite suspension for his comments.