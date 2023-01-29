Football World Reacts To Brock Purdy Injury Speculation

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out with an injury, but details are still scarce on what the actual problem is.

It was FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw who suggested that the "elbow injury" Purdy is dealing with on the sidelines and keeping him from throwing might actually be the result of nerve damage. It would explain why Purdy is able to move his arm without pain but unable to grip the ball properly.

"It's a nerve, all the way down to your hand you can't feel your fingers. It will come back... more than likely not today," the Hall of Fame quarterback said.

Fans are gutted for Purdy here. While some believe that Purdy should play through the pain, many are pointed out that there's no point if he literally can't grip the ball:

It's a brutal way for the biggest game of Brock Purdy's career to potentially end. He was in a position to become the first rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win on Conference Championship Sunday.

By the way things are going, the 49ers are going to be very hard-pressed to come back in this one now that they're behind by 14 points.

We'll find out in the minutes and hours to come if it's as bad as it seems to be.