Football World Reacts To Broncos Quarterback Workout Update

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Perhaps no team in the NFL has more issues at quarterback right now than the Denver Broncos, who rank dead last in points scored due in no small part to struggles moving the ball through the air.

But it appears the Broncos could be bringing in another arm down the stretch. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Broncos officially brought in veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs for a workout.

Dobbs was recently released by the Cleveland Browns after the team elevated Deshaun Watson to the active roster. He has not thrown a pass in the NFL since 2020.

Dobbs was one of four players that the Broncos brought in for a workout, alongside a trio of wide receivers. Javon McKinley, Malik Taylor and Connor Wedington are also vying for spots in the Broncos' organization.

It seems doubtful that Josh Dobbs would make much of an impact for the Broncos even if he did receive a contract with them. They seem intent on letting Russell Wilson start the rest of the way, with Brett Rypien continuing to serve as his backup quarterback.

The Broncos have deeper problems than simply who is under center at the moment. They have an elite defense with an offense that can barely move the ball and can almost never score.

Will the Broncos sign Josh Dobbs? Will it matter one way or another?