Football World Reacts To Brutal Ohio State Injury Update

The Ohio State Buckeyes learned they would be without star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba for the College Football Playoff earlier this month.

Unfortunately, that's not the only key piece of the team's offense that will be missing. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson won't return for the College Football Playoff either.

"As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know God have bigger and better plans for me! It's always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever," Henderson wrote on Twitter.

Ohio State fans were devastated by the news, but wished Henderson well.

"Your health is always more important, take care of yourself Tre," one fan said.

"Heisman next season," another predicted.

"Good luck in the recovery process! Can’t wait to see you bounce back," said another.

Henderson finished the season with 599 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 touches.

Now he'll have to watch his team face off against Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.