Football World Reacts To Bryce Young's Bowl Game Admission

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Over the weekend the football world learned that Alabama would have both star quarterback Bryce Young and star pass rusher Will Anderson for their bowl game.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bryce Young explained his decision to play in the game. "I wanted to finish with my teammates this season," Young said.

"Again, there's been a lot of work and a lot that’s gone into this year. I just get another chance to play with my brothers, that's how I really look at it. It’s a great opportunity for us as a team. We've all had each other's backs all year. I'm grateful for the opportunity that we have, this is a big game to play against a really good team and we have a lot that we want to prove to ourselves."

Some fans loved the fact that Young is finishing the season with his team.

"No fan of Alabama but I’ve always liked this young man. He’s always seemed like such a good guy and hard worker. And he’s obviously a stud. Love this answer. I hope he does well and continues to shine," one fan said.

Others believe current players and future recruits should be able to make their own decisions.

"Nope. Every high school and college athlete should do what they feel is best, not what Bryce Young thinks is best," a fan said.

