Football World Reacts to Bryce Young's Performance Today

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's been tough sledding for Bryce Young and the Alabama offense in Austin.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is just 10-of-16 for 71 yards with 10 minutes to go in the third quarter; taking a number of sacks including one that was very close to being a safety.

The noise in DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium has definitely been a factor. And the noise regarding Young's performance is starting to grow just as loud on social media:

"Bryce Young falling out of that number 1 pick," one user commented.

"At the beginning of this game, Joel Klatt called [Bryce Young] a 'generational talent' and compared him to the likes of Trevor Lawrence. He has yet to complete a pass over 15 yards in the air," another tweeted. "Generational talent my ass!"

"Bryce Young looking real mediocre," said another.

"[Bryce Young] is a #fraud."

"Bryce Young was gifted his Heisman for literally having no QB competition and it shows."

The Crimson Tide find themselves down 13-10 against unranked Texas with the fourth quarter fast approaching.