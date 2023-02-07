Football World Reacts To Byron Leftwich Job Update

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Byron Leftwich might have a new job lined up soon.

According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about its offensive coordinator position last week.

He and head coach Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact since and he remains a serious candidate for the position.

Leftwich was fired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their season came to an end in the wild-card round against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs' offense struggled throughout the season and head coach Todd Bowles decided to make a change.

Notre Dame is in need of a new offensive coordinator after Tommy Rees left to take the same gig at Alabama.

Naturally, the football community had a lot of thoughts about this report.

