Football World Reacts To Change In Punishment For Randy Gregory

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - APRIL 26: Randy Gregory (5) had his arm in a sling during practice at UCHealth Training Center on April 26, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. It was day 2 of mini camp for the Denver Broncos. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Denver Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory is no longer suspended for their Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gregory had his one-game suspension reduced to a fine by appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash on Monday night. They were both jointly approved by the NFL and the NFLPA.

Gregory was appealing the suspension since he didn't agree with the decision. It comes after he punched Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi during the postgame handshakes.

Aboushi's suspension was also taken away by the two appeals officers. He'll now be fined $12,000, while Gregory will be fined $50,000.

Naturally, this decision garnered a lot of reactions from the NFL community.

"It did seem a bit harsh to suspend guys for throwing a couple of punches in the handshake line," one tweet read.

Both Gregory and Aboushi will suit up for their respective teams this coming Sunday.