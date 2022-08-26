Football World Reacts To Chiefs' In-Game Len Dawson Tribute

KANSAS CITY, MO - CIRCA 1968: Quarterback Len Dawson #16 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the New York Jets during an NFL football game circa 1968 at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson played for the Chiefs from 1963-75. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs honored the late Len Dawson with a special huddle during Thursday night's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

It's called the "choir huddle" and it's how Dawson would huddle up his offense back when he played. Current Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was out there for that moment.

The football community loved this tribute from the Chiefs offense.

Dawson passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday morning after he entered hospice care in Kansas City last week.

He led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969 when they took down the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7. He played in Kansas City for 14 seasons (1962-1975) before he retired following the 1975 season.

Dawson then got into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

Chiefs-Packers is currently being televised by NFL Network.