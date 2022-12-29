Football World Reacts To CJ Stroud's Message For Critics

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In just a few days, Georgia and Ohio State will face off in a College Football Playoff semifinal showdown.

Before the game kicks off, though, coaches and players from both teams met with the media earlier this week. On Thursday afternoon, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud made headlines with one of his comments.

Stroud was asked if he has "something to prove" against Georgia. "I don’t want to prove anybody wrong. I want to prove people I love right," he responded.

Some loved his focus heading into the game.

"I'm going to go on record to say that this quote bothers this much -> 0. I'm prepared for the backlash after the game if I'm wrong. Go prove the ppl that believe in you right, CJ.," former Ohio State player Chimdi Chekwa said.

Others think he lacks leadership or determination - for some reason.

"Swap CJ Stroud for Justin Fields, we'd be favorite vs Georgia. Issue is with Stroud. He's just a soft QB which impacts his teammates and why OSU has underperformed the last 2 seasons in bigger games," one Ohio State fan said.

"Considering no wins vs Michigan. Loss to Oregon at home. No Big Ten chips. Barely getting past ND along with a few other teams. I’d say he has a lot to prove. Best win is against Utah. Been surrounded by NFL receivers," added another.

What do you think of his comments?