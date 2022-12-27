Football World Reacts To Clemson Quarterback's Parents' Decision

CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of Memorial Stadium prior to the game between the Clemson Tigers and SC State Bulldogs on September 17, 2016 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith / Getty Images)

Cade Klubnik's parents reportedly went above and beyond to be in attendance for their son's first collegiate start.

Per The Athletic's David Ubben: "Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s parents’ flight out of Austin was canceled. They picked up a rental car at 10 p.m., drove overnight and are currently in the middle of a 20-hour drive across the country to Miami for the Orange Bowl, their son’s first college start."

The football world reacted to Klubnik's parents' dedication on Twitter.

"Elite parenting," tweeted Ross Dellenger.

"That's good stuff."

"That feeling when you reach the 'Welcome to Florida sign and realize you're halfway there," commented colleague G. Allan Taylor.

"Arch’s folks taking the family jet in this situation," a user replied.

"One word: commitment. #AllIn."

"Don’t blame them," replied Clemson Tom. "I wouldn’t miss it either."

Shoutout to the Klubnik's.