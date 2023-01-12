Football World Reacts To Clemson's Offensive Coordinator Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: a Clemson Tigers helmet rests near the sidelines during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Clemson Tigers on Friday, December 20, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Mere hours after dismissing Brandon Streeter as their offensive coordinator, the Clemson Tigers have a new one. He just so happens to be one of the best in college football.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Clemson are set to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to fill the role. Riley recently won the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in college football.

TCU averaged over 41 points per game prior to getting blown out of the national title game on Monday. They finished as the ninth-best scoring offense in college football this season.

More importantly, Riley helped turn TCU quarterback Max Duggan from an average quarterback into a Heisman Trophy finalist. Duggan finished second in the Heisman voting and completed 63.7-percent of his passes for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns in 15 games.

The wider football world is almost universally praising the move as a savvy hire by the Tigers:

Garrett Riley is 33 years old and the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

Prior to joining TCU, Riley spent two years as Sonny Dykes' offensive coordinator and QBs coach at SMU. He has coached just about every position on offense in his 12 years as an assistant.

It's interesting to see Riley make a lateral move like this, but working with Dabo Swinney and Clemson's elite recruiting classes will likely offer him a chance to take his offensive playcalling skills to greater heights.

How will this hire affect TCU and Clemson next season?