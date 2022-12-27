Football World Reacts To Coach's Viral Kirk Herbstreit Comment

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The last and only time Georgia and Ohio State met in college football was Jan. 1, 1993 when Kirk Herbstreit was quarterbacking the Buckeyes.

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp also played in that game. And when asked what he remembered, he says he knew it would be a good win for the Dawgs.

“We had a [luncheon] and Herbstreit got up and threw a pass across the room and I knew we had a shot to win," Muschamp smirked. "Make sure he knows I said that.”

The UGA coach's Herbstreit comments began to go viral.

"Lmao this is awesome," a user laughed. "Love coach Muschamp."

"He seems so much happier at UGA," a fan commented. "I hope Kirby finds a way to keep him on for a while."

"I remember that game like it was yesterday. Hearst, Robert Smith, Galloway. Drove down and got tickets for like $20," another said.

Shots fired from across the bow.