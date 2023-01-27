Football World Reacts To Colin Cowherd's Ludicrous Aaron Rodgers Comment

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Colin Cowherd attends basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd declared that Packers star Aaron Rodgers is a good fit at quarterback for the Jets.

"I look at the Jets - really good roster, desperate for a quarterback and they're not paying any of their top-five players anything. He fits," Cowherd explained. "New York, it's Aaron Rodgers, he's not going to be overwhelmed by it.

Three days later, Cowherd did a complete 180 on his stance regarding Rodgers' fit on the Jets.

"He doesn't have any interest working with young players and being a mentor and teaching them the game. Aaron Rodgers is a Hail Mary. He'd come in, you don't know if he's committed offseason. You got a bunch of kids at wide receiver and running back... This is why Aaron Rodgers doesn't fit."

A popular Twitter account named "Funhouse" combined Cowherd's takes to make a viral video.

Though it's not a huge surprise, Cowherd is getting crushed on social media.

"Clown. Can’t keep all his hot garbage takes straight," one fan tweeted. "Shouldn’t have a mic in front of him."

"Bruh this account confirms what I've been saying for years," another fan wrote. "One of the biggest bozos in Sports Media."

"Idk why this dude still has a show," a third fan commented. "Dudes been a clown for years."

At this rate, Cowherd will probably change his stance on Rodgers and the Jets one more time before this month is over.

Cowherd will be back on the air next Monday for FS1.