Football World Reacts To College GameDay's Announcement

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

The numbers are in for this year's season of College GameDay on ESPN. And they are big.

According to Front Office Sports, College GameDay just enjoyed its most watched season ever with 2.1 million average viewers per broadcast. The season included four first-time schools, nine episodes that topped over two million average viewers and a 10-percent year-over-year growth.

The formula for College GameDay largely remained the same. But there was one notable change that many fans believe has made all of the difference.

Fans have taken to Twitter to credit Pat McAfee as the reason for College GameDay's surge in ratings this past season. Some are calling for ESPN to give him a big-money deal to be a permanent part of their programming:

There certainly does seem to be a subtle changing of the guard on the verge of happening on College GameDay. The incomparable Lee Corso has been dealing with health problems this season and there's a chance that his three-decade tenure on the show will be coming to an end soon.

Pat McAfee is a rising star on the national sports talk scene with his podcast rapidly becoming one of the most watched in America.

ESPN could certainly do worse than to make him one of the centerpieces of their biggest college football show.

What do you think is the reason for College GameDay's success this season?