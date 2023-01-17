Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback Transfer

TUCSON, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 05: Colorado Buffaloes helmet during the PAC-12 football game between the Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images) Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Another college football quarterback is set to enter the transfer portal.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Colorado quarterback JT Shrout is intent on entering the portal. For his career, he has just a smidge over 1,700 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

This is also the second time that he'll be transferring since he originally committed to Tennessee out of high school.

Shrout will have at least one year of eligibility remaining and it could become two if he applies for and receives a medical redshirt.

College football fans, as usual, were quick with their reactions to this latest bit of news.

"I really hope he finds somewhere to succeed. Was thrown into a wildly dysfunctional situation and deserved better. He's got a cannon of an arm and in the proper system, can really shine," one fan tweeted.

"Best of luck," another fan tweeted.

Before Shrout committed to Tennessee (and then Colorado), he was a three-star prospect and the No. 67 player in his home state (California) in the 2018 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 641 overall recruit, regardless of position.

We'll have to see where this talented player goes next.