Football World Reacts To Colorado's Offer To Deion Sanders

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has reportedly been extended a massive offer to become the new head coach of the Colorado football program.

The Pac-12 team has reportedly offered the Pro Football Hall of Famer a starting salary of more than $5 million.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I feel like this story has been out for a week now. If he was going to take it, he’d have taken it, and is more likely using CU," one fan wrote.

"And all this time we thought college was there to educate our kids and give them the tools to succeed in life. Do they pay all the professors $5million a year?" another added.

"Couldn't be worse than what we've been living through lately in this program. Hopefully he won't Mel Tucker us," another said.

In addition to Colorado, Sanders has been linked to job openings with USF and Cincinnati. He's reportedly expected to make his final decision sometime this weekend.

Sanders has flipped the Jackson State football program on its head with massive additions in the transfer and recruiting markets. The Tigers are currently 11-0 and face off against the Southern Jaguars in the SWAC Championship game tomorrow afternoon.