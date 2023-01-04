Football World Reacts To Commanders' Quarterback Announcement

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders will have a different quarterback this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Ron Rivera announced on Wednesday that rookie Sam Howell would get the start in the regular-season finale.

With them being eliminated last weekend, it doesn't hurt to get a headstart on seeing what Howell can bring to the table.

Howell was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after he spent three seasons as North Carolina's starting quarterback.

The Commanders will be looking to finish the 2022 season with an 8-8-1 record after they were in the playoff hunt until the end of last week.

Kickoff for this rivalry game will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.