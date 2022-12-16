Football World Reacts To Controversial Call During 49ers-Seahawks Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

There were a handful of controversial calls and no-calls in last night's 49ers-Seahawks game. But the one getting all of the buzz this morning was called against 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa.

In the third quarter, the Pro Bowl pass rusher appeared to cleanly sack Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. However, the referees threw the flag for roughing the passer instead.

Replay shows that Bosa's sack technically met the letter of the rule since he drove Smith into the ground. But it clearly wasn't in the spirit of the rule as it's basically identical to every sack in the league.

As you might imagine, the wider NFL world is fuming over the call on Bosa. Some are saying that pass rushers basically need to have a pillow for QBs to avoid getting flagged while others are turned off by the way the game has changed:

Some of the roughing the passer calls that we've seen this season have bordered on absurd and this is definitely one of them.

But by the same token, it's hard to imagine the NFL changing the rule itself since their goal has been to cut down on potential injuries to quarterbacks. Not that it's helped.

Just this past week Jets QB Mike White was nearly broken in half by a pair of hits - neither of which resulted in roughing the passer calls.

Someone, somewhere has to clean up these calls before a big miss happens on the biggest stage.