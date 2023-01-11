Football World Reacts To Controversial Heisman Trophy Suggestion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs, Quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs, Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans pose with the Heisman Trophy after a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

For decades the Heisman Trophy has been awarded after the college football regular season and conference championship games, but before bowl season. But a movement to change that is gaining some steam.

On Wednesday, Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South made the case for the Heisman Trophy to be awarded after the national championship game. Hayes argued that with the College Football Playoff expanding and adding more games, those extra games could be significant in making national title contenders more viable.

Because now it’s time. In 2 years, there will be 11 critical games in the Playoff that won’t be part of the Heisman Trophy race. Games where the elite of college football will shine, and the true value of the individual award will grow beyond the indisputable.

If the Playoff moves to 16 teams in 2026 (or later) — and there are many presidents and athletic directors eager to delve deeper into the idea of 16 — then you’re looking at 15 games that will decide the national champion being left out of the race for the Heisman Trophy.

There are plenty of fans who are in favor of the idea but have reservations due to the scheduling situation. Others believe that a change would overly bias the voters in favor of the top players in the national title contenders as opposed to the wider player base:

The case can be made that a player like Stetson Bennett would have won the Heisman Trophy this year if he were allowed to add in his Peach Bowl and national championship game on his resume for the voters.

Unfortunately for Hayes and anyone else in support of the idea, there just doesn't seem to be enough support behind it. Logistics are as much of an issue as tradition here.

Will the Heisman Trophy date ever be changed?