Football World Reacts To Cowboys Kicker Decision

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Prior to last week's wild card win over the Bucs, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had been about as steady as they come. Until he wasn't...

But after signing another kicker this week, Dallas reportedly decided to stick with its guy ahead of tomorrow's game.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: "The Cowboys did not activate kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad, meaning they are rolling with Brett Maher vs. the 49ers."

The football world reacted to the news out of Dallas on Saturday.

"Guys I don’t know about you… But something feels very foreshadowing-esque about this!" tweeted Jeremy Padawer.

"Me soon as he misses his first PAT," a fan said.

"Former 49ers K David Akers approves of this," replied Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

"We are laughing," a 49ers fan commented.

"Yoooo this has potential for hilarity," another user said.

"Check on your Cowboys fans friends."

Maher missed a historic four extra-point attempts in the Cowboys wild card win. Hopefully the veteran kicker is able to wipe the slate clean for this weekend's game.