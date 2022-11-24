Football World Reacts To Cowboys Uniform Decision For Thanksgiving Day Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a 40-3 annihilation of the Minnesota Vikings last weekend.

They hope to keep that momentum rolling on Thanksgiving Day with a battle against NFC East right New York. The Giants are one of the most surprising teams in the league, but will be in for a fight today.

Before the action kicks off, NFL reporter Ari Meirov shared a photo of what the Cowboys will be wearing today. They'll be decked out in a throwback uniform including an all-white helmet with a lone star.

Check it out.

Fans are very much split on whether or not they actually like the uniform.

"I’m not hating but those are actually ugly," one fan said.

"Those uniforms are amazing," another said in response to that fan.

"Can never go wrong with these classics! It’ll surely be a madhouse today," added a third.

Dallas and New York kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.